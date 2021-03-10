Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year — so far — for most of Maine.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 40s throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

The temperature difference from Tuesday to Wednesday will be most marked in northern Maine, where the mercury hovered in the 20s, the weather service said.





The warmest day of the year for most of the region is expected today with Thursday being even warmer. #mewx pic.twitter.com/X7di7bp9j8 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) March 10, 2021

In Greater Bangor, the high is forecast to hit 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures will reach as high as 48 degrees in Portland. Along the coast from Bar Harbor to Eastport, highs are expected to hit 45 degrees.

Meanwhile, temperatures from Houlton to Fort Kent will hover between 43 and 46 degrees.

That warm spell will linger late into the week, with highs reaching into the 50s on Thursday and remaining mild into the weekend, according to the weather service.