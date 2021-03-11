It’s been nearly a year since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Maine and changed life as we knew it.

We’ve limited our social interactions with friends to Zoom calls, worn face masks and stayed 6 feet apart from neighbors at the grocery store and spent a lot of time indoors. We’ve visited with loved ones through windows and doors, unable to hug those closest to us. We’ve had to adapt to remote learning, working from home and facing a host of other obstacles.

But as more Mainers get vaccinated, we are becoming more hopeful that life could start to return to normal in the coming months.

So we want to know, what are you most looking forward to when that time comes? What have you missed the most in the past year that you want to resume when it can be done safely? Let us know in the form below, and we will compile your answers for a future story.