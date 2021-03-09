Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for light snow throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 132 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll statewide at 706. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.





In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian walks by the Maine State House in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The sum is staggering, far exceeding projected revenue shortfalls on the state and municipal levels.

An excavator digs land at 668 Stillwater Ave. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

The site has been vacant since the old Circuit City was demolished in 2017.

Downtown Bangor. Credit: Micky Bedel / BDN

Over the next six months, each of the eight Maine teams will use their $25,000 grant to design a program to address a unique challenge in their community, such as job training, access to child care, substance abuse, broadband access and economic development.

In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Sappi North America’s Skowhegan mill is seen.

A Fairfield man alleges that a Skowhegan paper mill is the source of “forever chemicals” that have contaminated numerous area wells, an allegation the mill’s owner “strongly disputes.”

Maine Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, listens at the State House in Augusta in August 2019.

That lack of opposition is a shift in opinion since a similar bill was discussed in 2019.

Soups, stews and casseroles are great options for campfire cooking, especially if you prepare some of the ingredients ahead of time.

While staple campfire foods like hot dogs and s’mores are wonderful options, you may want to be more adventurous with your menu.

An owl (right) keeps a close eye on a passing deer in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Bob Hall

The owl is checking out a deer walking past its perch.

In other Maine news …

All hostages freed after Livermore Falls standoff

Finland’s new ice carousel ups the challenge for Aroostook team hoping to reclaim world record

Report alleges improper care by private health provider in Maine State Prison

Invasive zebra mussels found in moss balls at Maine pet stores

UMaine women’s basketball coach praises Albany after America East victory

Dexter athletes take turns broadcasting basketball championship livestreams