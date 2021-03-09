Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for light snow throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest of the coronavirus in Maine
Another 132 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll statewide at 706. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.
Maine faces debate over how to use $1.3 billion in federal virus aid
The sum is staggering, far exceeding projected revenue shortfalls on the state and municipal levels.
Storage space coming to the former Circuit City lot on Stillwater Avenue
The site has been vacant since the old Circuit City was demolished in 2017.
Teams around Maine just got $25K each to figure out how to tackle a pressing local challenge
Over the next six months, each of the eight Maine teams will use their $25,000 grant to design a program to address a unique challenge in their community, such as job training, access to child care, substance abuse, broadband access and economic development.
Maine paper mill hit with class-action lawsuit over ‘forever chemical’ contamination
A Fairfield man alleges that a Skowhegan paper mill is the source of “forever chemicals” that have contaminated numerous area wells, an allegation the mill’s owner “strongly disputes.”
Bill to let governor place Maine sheriffs on leave draws no opposition
That lack of opposition is a shift in opinion since a similar bill was discussed in 2019.
4 easy protein-packed campfire meals that aren’t hot dogs
While staple campfire foods like hot dogs and s’mores are wonderful options, you may want to be more adventurous with your menu.
Owl stares down a deer in this trail camera photo
The owl is checking out a deer walking past its perch.
In other Maine news …
All hostages freed after Livermore Falls standoff
Finland’s new ice carousel ups the challenge for Aroostook team hoping to reclaim world record
Report alleges improper care by private health provider in Maine State Prison
Invasive zebra mussels found in moss balls at Maine pet stores
UMaine women’s basketball coach praises Albany after America East victory
Dexter athletes take turns broadcasting basketball championship livestreams