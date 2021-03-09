A new self-storage building is under construction at a vacant Stillwater Avenue site that used to be the home of Bangor’s Circuit City.

The Manchester, New Hampshire-based developer Brady Sullivan Properties — doing business as True Storage Bangor LLC — is building a two-story, climate-controlled storage space on the lot at 668 Stillwater Ave. in front of Home Depot and across from the Bangor Mall, according to a building permit on file with the city.

The land development permit for the 39,150-square-foot development — which has an estimated cost of $4.1 million — was unanimously approved by the Bangor Planning Board on Oct. 6. The city issued a building permit to Brady Sullivan on Nov. 2.





The site — bought by Bangor-based CC Realty for $1.7 million in November 2009 — was assessed at $678,200 by the city of Bangor for Fiscal Year 2021.

The construction site at 668 Stillwater Ave. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

The Circuit City location saw traffic from across Penobscot County before closing in 2009 as the electronics chain went bankrupt. It had occupied the site for a decade. The Bangor store was one of more than 500 Circuit City locations across the U.S. that closed.

The building was later used as an art gallery space and received seasonal use by Spirit Halloween, which used it to sell Halloween costumes and supplies during the fall, before it was demolished in 2017.

Nearly a dozen construction workers were at the site on Monday afternoon and an excavator could be seen digging up land.

Brady Sullivan Properties lists commercial and residential properties throughout New England on its website, including in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. It is also a licensed real estate broker in Florida and Maine, according to the website. Brady Sullivan Properties has also consulted Hampden-based engineering company Kiser & Kiser Co. on the project.

Brady Sullivan Properties did not respond to a request for comment.

The new storage facility isn’t far from another that went up in recent years. The Maine Space storage facility is located at 410 Stillwater Ave.