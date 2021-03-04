Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest of the coronavirus in Maine
Another two Mainers died and 182 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide now stands at 705. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Hinckley Yachts production facility in Trenton has resulted in more than a dozen people contracting the virus, according to the state’s public health agency.
Maine will offer COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and child care staff after Biden directive
More than 52,000 Maine teachers and child care providers are newly eligible for COVID-19 vaccines after Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that the state would align its vaccination program with a recent federal directive.
Defense lawyer alleges ‘systemic failures’ at Maine State Police forensic lab
Amy Fairfield claims public officials are withholding documents that would illuminate “systemic failures” at the forensic lab.
Maine boy was suffering nearly 200 seizures a day. Now he’s gone 27 days without one.
That change has given Wyatt Beauchamp more opportunities to just be an energetic growing boy.
These Bangor streets end in one spot, then restart in a different part of the city
So you are giving directions to someone from away, and suddenly you are explaining that Hammond Street ends in one spot, then begins again almost a mile away.
Jared Golden 1 of 2 House Democrats to oppose police overhaul bill
The bill would ban chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement and create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability.
Portland is trying to determine what role police play in schools after removing resource officers
Police, parents and public policy researchers met with school officials and educators in breakout groups last week to discuss factors that contribute to school safety and how that should inform the relationship between the school district and law enforcement.
Wild hogs flock to deer feeder in this trail cam photo
Maybe a Texas hog hunter will set me up with a mail-order burger or two? Hint, hint.
In other Maine news …
Woman impaled by branch after tree falls on moving car
Natural gas pipeline wasn’t the right fit for midcoast, regional leaders say
Bill would allow restrictions on boat races to protect Maine’s iconic loons
Moxie Festival has been canceled again
Southern Aroostook cancels school after tractor fire in building
Aroostook County saw an overwhelming number of crashes in Tuesday’s windstorm