Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers died and 182 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide now stands at 705. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Hinckley Yachts production facility in Trenton has resulted in more than a dozen people contracting the virus, according to the state’s public health agency.





Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

More than 52,000 Maine teachers and child care providers are newly eligible for COVID-19 vaccines after Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that the state would align its vaccination program with a recent federal directive.

Defense attorney Amy Fairfield (left) reviews a document with a witness during a trial on Oct. 11, 2017, at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland. Fairfield has alleged “systemic failures” at the Maine State Police’s forensic lab in a lawsuit against the state. Credit: Gregory Rec / Portland Press Herald

Amy Fairfield claims public officials are withholding documents that would illuminate “systemic failures” at the forensic lab.

Kristin Beauchamp, 39, and her son Wyatt, 10, talk about Wyatt’s epilepsy while in their greenhouse in Dedham on Tuesday. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

That change has given Wyatt Beauchamp more opportunities to just be an energetic growing boy.

At the very end of Hammond Street Extension in Bangor, you can see where what is now Bangor International Airport was built in the 1950s, replacing a nearly mile-long stretch of the original Hammond Street. Credit: Emily Burnham / BDN

So you are giving directions to someone from away, and suddenly you are explaining that Hammond Street ends in one spot, then begins again almost a mile away.

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden talks at the top of Black Mountain in Rumford after hiking with the Summit Project.

The bill would ban chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement and create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability.

In this May 2, 2012, file photo, a Deering High school resource officer administers a field sobriety test during a simulated drunken driving crash on Cumberland Avenue in front of Portland High School. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Police, parents and public policy researchers met with school officials and educators in breakout groups last week to discuss factors that contribute to school safety and how that should inform the relationship between the school district and law enforcement.

A group of wild hogs gather at a feeder in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Troy Williams

Maybe a Texas hog hunter will set me up with a mail-order burger or two? Hint, hint.

In other Maine news …

Woman impaled by branch after tree falls on moving car

Natural gas pipeline wasn’t the right fit for midcoast, regional leaders say

Bill would allow restrictions on boat races to protect Maine’s iconic loons

Moxie Festival has been canceled again

Southern Aroostook cancels school after tractor fire in building

Aroostook County saw an overwhelming number of crashes in Tuesday’s windstorm