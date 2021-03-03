An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Hinckley Yachts production facility in Trenton has resulted in more than a dozen people contracting the virus, according to the state’s public health agency.

The outbreak was detected in late February, a Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson said Wednesday. As of noon on Tuesday, the cumulative case count from the outbreak was 16, he said.

“Maine CDC investigators determined that the outbreak does not pose an elevated public risk and, as is the case with most outbreaks since October 2020, likely reflects community transmission,” Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said.





Hinckley, which builds luxury sailing and motor yachts, was founded on Mount Desert Island in 1928 and now is headquartered in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

It was unclear Wednesday what impact the outbreak has had on operations at the site, which is off Route 3 on Industrial Way. As of 2016, Hinckley employed roughly 350 people in Maine, but information on how many work at the Trenton site was unavailable.

Company officials did not respond to voicemail messages left Wednesday in Trenton, Southwest Harbor and Portsmouth.