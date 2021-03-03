A couple was injured on Tuesday after high winds caused a pine tree to snap and fall on their car while they were driving on Pond Road in Sidney.

The branch of the tree went through the dashboard and impaled the passenger, Theresa Roy, 79, leaving her in critical condition. The driver, David Roy, 78, suffered from nonfatal injuries.

Strong winds blew into Maine on Tuesday causing severe wind chills and whiteout conditions. Gusts reached up to 70 mph in some areas and multiple pileups were blamed on whiteout conditions in Aroostook County.