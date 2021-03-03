Maine’s annual summer celebration of all things Moxie has been canceled again.

The Times Record reported that the Lisbon Town Council voted 5-1 to cancel the July festival that annually attracts thousands to the Androscoggin County community.

The town’s parks and recreation director, Mark Stevens, told councilors that it’s not possible to plan for a safe festival amid the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic. But he said that some events, including a fireworks show and 5K race, could still go ahead on a limited basis.





Councilor Jeff Ganong, who voted against canceling the festival, suggested that the July celebration could still be held as Maine ramps up its vaccination drive against the virus, according to the newspaper.

Maine recently announced an age-based vaccination plan that’s expanded eligibility to Mainers over age 60. As of Wednesday, 236,784 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 1247,647 have received two doses.

Maine saw a rapid decline in confirmed virus transmission from mid-January when cases reached a record-high 830 through mid-February when they slipped below 100 for the first time in months. But since then, that decline has stalled, with cases holding steady in the low triple digits, well above the levels seen most of last year.

While the Moxie Festival appears unlikely to return this year, other events celebrating iconic Maine treats are set to resume. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is scheduled to be held in person on Oct. 2 after moving online in 2020.