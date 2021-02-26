Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny skies statewide. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Twenty-four Mainers died and another 217 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 701. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
State tax revenues continued to beat grim projections from earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, with January figures exceeding expectations by 25 percent, according to a report from Maine’s budget office.
Maine teases extending COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and up with new shot on horizon
Maine could soon extend COVID-19 vaccinations to people aged 65 through 69 as the federal allocations continue to increase and a new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson may be approved for emergency use this weekend.
New construction will extend Brewer’s popular riverfront trail
The new section will extend the trail to the south, beginning at Hardy Street by Mason’s Brewing Company and taking people around the trajectory of the Penobscot River to South Main Street. Construction on the project — the third phase of the Riverwalk — is slated to start in the spring of 2023.
A smaller prison being rebuilt on Down East coast is expected to open this fall
The prison will house around 50 low-risk male inmates — fewer than the 140 or so that the former Downeast Correctional Facility used to house on site — and will restore a program that Washington County legislators and business leaders have said was a valuable asset to the area.
Fort Fairfield residents say 25 percent tax spike jeopardizes their farms
A steady stream of residents and farmers expressed concerns during the regular February Town Council meeting about the impact of the recent town revaluation on their taxes that rose more than 25 percent for some.
$3.6 million grant will improve education and telehealth services for rural Mainers
The grant will be divided between the Aucocisco School in Cape Elizabeth, the Maine School of Science and Mathematics in Limestone, the Sanford School Department and the University of Maine System.
Federal appeals court strikes down Maine’s pioneering a la carte cable law
Several cable companies sued the state over the 2019 law, arguing that forcing a la carte options violated their First Amendment rights and would be costly to implement.
Massive Sebago Lake fish kill gives anglers a bad name
One fact is crystal clear: When anglers act like this, and show such disregard for the species they’re targeting, they cast a cloud over all of us who enjoy spending a day on the water.
EDITORIAL: Waste of fish on Sebago Lake so frustrating because it was so avoidable
Deer shows just an antler and an ear in this stealthy trail cam avoidance move
We seem to have a photo of a deer that was trying very, very hard to avoid being photographed.
Here’s how to have a pandemic-proof DIY winter birding adventure
Winter birding doesn’t have to be cold or hard. It can be as warm and easy as a drive around Schoodic Point in Acadia National Park.
In other Maine news…
1 dead and 4 hospitalized after Camden house fire
TD Bank system back up after widespread outages
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard union official who stole more than $57,000 sentenced to probation
Maine opens applications for broadband expansion bond money
Maine to open massive $200M federal rent relief program next week
Stephen King talks about crime, creativity and new novel
Susan Collins calls on Biden administration to ease US-Canada border restrictions