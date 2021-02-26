Among the flood of trail camera photos that we’ve received showing wild animals doing all kinds of wild things are some pics that are a bit more mysterious.

That’s the case today, as we seem to have a photo of a deer that was trying very, very hard to avoid being photographed.

Of course, the photo Doug Fisher sent in could have been the result of a camera set just a bit too high, or the deer might have bent down to check out something on the ground just before triggering the shot.





I prefer to think the deer was being extra sneaky, and had intended to leave Fisher with just a blank photo of grass and forest. You know, the kind of photos that most of us get all the time, when blowing branches trigger the shutter and we’re left studying the resulting photo without ever seeing a critter in it.

This deer nearly got away with it, too. It just didn’t realize how tall its antlers were. And one ear was just a hair longer than he expected.

Either way, it’s a shot that made me chuckle.

And if you remember that I said it seemed this was turning into the week of the fisher after two straight photos of those fierce predators, I wasn’t lying. Look again at the name of the photographer who sent us this deer pic.

Yes. His name is Fisher.

Gotcha.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.