TD Bank is experiencing widespread system outages this morning that it is attributing to a technical issue.

Customers have not been able to get into their bank accounts online or at ATMs or use their debit cards, according to social media posts by customers and responses by the bank. The website Down Detector shows the problems began to be reported during the night and escalated around 6 a.m.





An employee at a Portland branch said all branches of TD Bank were down. The bank has 44 branches in 35 Maine towns. A bank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

On Twitter, the bank said “due to an unforeseen technical issue, customers and employees are currently unable to access account information in person, online or by phone. We are working on this and hope to have it fixed within an hour or two.”

