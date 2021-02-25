This story will be updated.

Another 24 Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported 217 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll now stands at 701. Not all deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, but represent those cases newly confirmed to have involved the virus.





Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 44,117, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 43,900 on Wednesday.

Of those, 34,820 have been confirmed positive, while 9,297 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,521 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,753), Aroostook (1,264), Cumberland (12,382), Franklin (892), Hancock (888), Kennebec (3,607), Knox (630), Lincoln (576), Oxford (2,176), Penobscot (3,859), Piscataquis (258), Sagadahoc (880), Somerset (1,237), Waldo (580), Washington (716) and York (9,419) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,336,203 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 505,899 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.