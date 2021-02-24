This story will be updated.

Another 17 Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported 164 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,017. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,106 on Tuesday.





An Androscoggin County resident, a Cumberland County resident, a Hancock County resident, two Oxford County residents, six Penobscot County residents, two Sagadahoc County residents, a Somerset County resident and three York County residents have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 677.

That includes 10 men and seven women. Of those, nine were in their 80s, six in their 70s and two in their 50s and 40s. Not all the deaths happened in the past 24 hours, but represent cases the Maine CDC has newly confirmed to have involved the virus.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 43,900, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 43,736 on Tuesday.

Of those, 34,783 have been confirmed positive, while 9,177 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 1.23 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 328.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 149.1, up from 139.7 a day ago, up from 147.7 a week ago and down from 463.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,515 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 11.32 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,733), Aroostook (1,260), Cumberland (12,329), Franklin (887), Hancock (884), Kennebec (3,581), Knox (629), Lincoln (574), Oxford (2,170), Penobscot (3,840), Piscataquis (249), Sagadahoc (873), Somerset (1,234), Waldo (578), Washington (709) and York (9,369) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 3,886 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 206,647 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 102,024 have received two doses.

New Hampshire reported 258 new cases on Wednesday and one death. Vermont reported 83 new cases and one death, and Massachusetts reported 1,237 new cases and 30 deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,261,634 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 502,681 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.