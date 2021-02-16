Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south with snow and a wintry mix throughout the state. Check out the list of closings, cancellations and delays here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 148 coronavirus cases were reported across the state and no new deaths on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide remains at 649. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
With so much economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, community organizations in Maine are reporting that they have received far more applications for heating assistance this winter. But barriers raised by the pandemic have made it harder for applicants.
Maine GOP could censure Susan Collins for vote to convict Trump
The Maine Republican Party could vote by month’s end to censure U.S. Sen. Susan Collins over her Saturday vote to convict former President Donald Trump of a Democratic impeachment charge, a move that infuriated many in the conservative grassroots.
PLUS: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol. On Monday night, North Carolina’s Republican Party voted unanimously to censure U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, just two days after the retiring Republican cast a “guilty” vote in the impeachment trial.
BDN Editorial: Trump was acquitted, but he remains ‘morally responsible’ for the events of Jan. 6
Tiny Maine community divided as construction on CMP corridor begins
The Forks and neighboring West Forks lie at the epicenter of the most disputed section of CMP’s corridor, where a final 53-mile segment of the project will cut through areas with no existing power lines.
Vote for Maine’s Best Boys Basketball Team of All Time
There are no tourney games to watch, but this is the perfect time to take a look back at the state’s storied hardwood history. Toward that end, we’re inviting you to select Maine’s Best Boys Basketball Team of All Time.
With Hampden waste plant’s reopening in the works, Orrington rival sees chance to collaborate
As a shuttered waste processing plant in Hampden looks to reopen under new ownership later this year, the Orrington incinerator that’s been handling most of the Bangor-area’s waste in the interim sees a chance for collaboration with the waste plant across the river rather than continued rivalry.
A Maine sheriff didn’t punish a top officer investigated for targeting employees
Kennebec County investigated its second highest-ranking law enforcement officer, hearing from employees who reported he targeted people based on their sex and sexual orientation. But the sheriff has not formally disciplined the No. 2 officer, leaving current and former staff bewildered and dispirited, according to records and interviews.
Big bear finally shows up for a trail camera photo
Sometimes, it’s good to not know exactly what’s going on out on the back 40.
Preparing to journey into the heart of Baxter State Park in the winter
“When my son, Adam, invited me to join him and a group of ice climbing friends for a six-day Baxter expedition to Chimney Pond beginning Feb. 1, I wanted to go but was skeptical that it would work for me. … Not an ice climber, my primary goal was to ascend Baxter and Hamlin peaks of Katahdin. Surviving was a strong second.”
In other Maine news…
BBQ pop-up to temporarily replace former Camden pub
Old Orchard Beach man dies after Mass. crash
Bangor man seriously injured in snowmobile collision
Husson sophomore makes history in basketball season opener
Maine State Prison created ‘hostile environment’ for female guard, commission rules