Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south with snow and a wintry mix throughout the state. Check out the list of closings, cancellations and delays here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 148 coronavirus cases were reported across the state and no new deaths on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide remains at 649. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

With so much economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, community organizations in Maine are reporting that they have received far more applications for heating assistance this winter. But barriers raised by the pandemic have made it harder for applicants.





Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, returns to the chamber Saturday as the Senate voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The Maine Republican Party could vote by month’s end to censure U.S. Sen. Susan Collins over her Saturday vote to convict former President Donald Trump of a Democratic impeachment charge, a move that infuriated many in the conservative grassroots.

PLUS: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol. On Monday night, North Carolina’s Republican Party voted unanimously to censure U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, just two days after the retiring Republican cast a “guilty” vote in the impeachment trial.

BDN Editorial: Trump was acquitted, but he remains ‘morally responsible’ for the events of Jan. 6

The first pole was raised in the NECEC hydropower corridor in The Forks on Feb. 9, 2021. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Forks and neighboring West Forks lie at the epicenter of the most disputed section of CMP’s corridor, where a final 53-mile segment of the project will cut through areas with no existing power lines.

In this February 2017 file photo, Winslow and Central battle for a rebound during their Class B boys basketball quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Ashley L. Conti / BDN

There are no tourney games to watch, but this is the perfect time to take a look back at the state’s storied hardwood history. Toward that end, we’re inviting you to select Maine’s Best Boys Basketball Team of All Time.

Henry Lang is plant manager of Penobscot Energy Recovery Company in Orrington. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

As a shuttered waste processing plant in Hampden looks to reopen under new ownership later this year, the Orrington incinerator that’s been handling most of the Bangor-area’s waste in the interim sees a chance for collaboration with the waste plant across the river rather than continued rivalry.

Then-Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Detective Al Morin, left, looks on as a man is arrested in Augusta, Maine, in this 2008 file photo. Now the chief deputy, the county conducted an internal investigation into Morin between November 2019 and April 2020. Credit: Andy Molloy / Kennebec Journal via AP

Kennebec County investigated its second highest-ranking law enforcement officer, hearing from employees who reported he targeted people based on their sex and sexual orientation. But the sheriff has not formally disciplined the No. 2 officer, leaving current and former staff bewildered and dispirited, according to records and interviews.

A large black bear walks behind a house in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Laurette Young

Sometimes, it’s good to not know exactly what’s going on out on the back 40.

A hiker can barely stand upright in gusting winds on Blueberry Knoll in early February in Baxter State Park. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

“When my son, Adam, invited me to join him and a group of ice climbing friends for a six-day Baxter expedition to Chimney Pond beginning Feb. 1, I wanted to go but was skeptical that it would work for me. … Not an ice climber, my primary goal was to ascend Baxter and Hamlin peaks of Katahdin. Surviving was a strong second.”

In other Maine news…

BBQ pop-up to temporarily replace former Camden pub

Old Orchard Beach man dies after Mass. crash

Bangor man seriously injured in snowmobile collision

Husson sophomore makes history in basketball season opener

Maine State Prison created ‘hostile environment’ for female guard, commission rules

Late ice cramps Maine anglers’ appetite for smelts