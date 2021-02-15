Maine high school basketball fans face an unprecedented dilemma this season as the Maine Principals’ Association tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no tourney games to watch, but this is the perfect time to take a look back at the state’s storied hardwood history. Toward that end, we’re inviting you to select Maine’s Best Boys Basketball Team of All Time.

Recently, we opened up the nomination process during which fans from all over Maine suggested candidates for the contest. With a star-studded list in hand, we’re again putting the decision-making process in your hands.



A panel of experienced high school basketball observers helped pare the lengthy list down to the top 64 teams.





Today, we’ve opened the voting for the first round of the contest. We took our stellar squads, dating back as far as 1944, and placed them in an NCAA-style bracket.

You’re welcome to vote once in each round, leading up to The Maine Event, the final showdown to determine a worthy winner and recognition as the state’s best boys team ever.

To help you make informed decisions, our bracket includes capsule information for each of the teams, including the year, season record, head coach, key players and their accomplishments.

The candidates represent schools from all of the Divisions from Class AA (or LL) all the way to Class D (S) and represent cities and towns from Caribou to Old Orchard Beach and Beals Island to Bingham.

Voting for the Round of 64 began at 1 a.m. on Feb. 15. About every 24 hours, we’ll open the voting on the pairings for the subsequent rounds, so don’t miss out!