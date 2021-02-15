A Bangor man was seriously injured on Saturday night when he collided with a truck while snowmobiling in Farmington.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reported that Troy Varney, 51, crossed New Vineyard Road on a 2003 Arctic Cat Snowmobile about 7:04 p.m. when he was hit by a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Robert Blake of Wilton.

Varney suffered head and face injuries, and he was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to the Sun Journal.





The crash remains under investigation.