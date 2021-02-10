Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another three Mainers have died and 211 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 639. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
State officials expressed “strong concern” as hospitals said early in Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination process that they may offer vaccines to non-patient facing workers, but Maine’s largest hospital system did so before the state revised guidelines in mid-January.
Ex-Calais cop ‘decided to go out on top’ in quitting weeks before drug arrest
A few weeks before he was arrested on suspicion of furnishing drugs from his police cruiser, Jeffrey Bishop submitted a resignation letter to the Calais Police Department that said he had “decided to go out on top.”
PLUS: Read the resignation letter of the ex-Calais cop accused of selling drugs
Maine criticized for lack of clarity on Janet Mills’ vaccine priority decisions
The state has not said who will be eligible in a coming “critical frontline worker” phase of vaccinations.
Long-hidden photos of a forgotten Maine finally on view after more than 60 years
Kosti Ruohomaa chronicled Maine’s fast-modernizing way of life in the 1940s and 1950s.
Old Town and Orono are about to get better internet after a 10-year wait
Municipal fiber projects can take a couple years to complete, but Old Town and Orono have tried for nearly 10 years to build a high-speed network.
Vote to remove Maine statue of Supreme Court justice who upheld segregation laws comes next week
Kennebec County commissioners will discuss next week whether to remove a statue of Melville Fuller, a Maine-educated former Supreme Court chief justice, from the Kennebec County Courthouse lawn. The nation’s top court under Fuller upheld racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine.
This deer does an extraordinary handstand in the woods
Sometimes animals out in the forest are far from ordinary.
Maine mountaineers recreate old photo atop Katahdin in business suits
It’s just another day at the office — for an avid hiker.
In other news:
Older Mainers can soon sign up for COVID-19 vaccines at Walmart, Sam’s Club
Susan Collins hits Trump lawyer for ‘unusual approach’ as 2nd impeachment trial opens
Portland International Jetport will offer year-round flights to Miami this spring
Former Houlton nurse goes to Super Bowl LV on NFL’s dime
COVID-19 cases force UMaine men’s hockey team to forego weekend games
Maine startup aims to pull carbon out of the atmosphere by growing and — then sinking — kelp farms