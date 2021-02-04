Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the state, with a chance for scattered snow and cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 10 Mainers died and 273 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 627. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine’s third large-scale coronavirus vaccine clinic is expected to be opened by mid-February in a shopping center in hard-hit York County. It will be staffed by a combination of York Hospital and MaineHealth’s Southern Maine Health Care location in Biddeford.
The web server that malfunctioned Monday and temporarily shut down Northern Light Health’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal believed it was under a cyberattack because of heavy traffic.
Belfast officials call for civility on ‘Protest Corner’ after anti-mask tensions escalate
The protest has disrupted downtown restaurants and retailers, according to business owners, and caused some to avoid downtown while protesters are there. But the call for civility might be a big ask.
Bangor High revamps English curriculum to include more authors of color
That’s part of a move away from a heavy focus on European literature.
Maine is a UFO hotspot, newly declassified docs say
The numbers don’t lie. Maine is a UFO report hotspot and it’s getting hotter.
Millinocket plans to fire interim town manager
The Millinocket Town Council is poised to terminate the contract of interim town manager Annette Padilla, about four months after it voted to fire the previous town manager.
Jared Golden opposes move toward Democratic aid package absent immediate vaccine funding
The 2nd District Democrat argued the budget reconciliation process would likely take weeks or months, saying Congress should vote on the Biden administration’s requested $20 billion in coronavirus-related funding immediately.
Penobscot County will have a mental health specialist ride along with sheriff’s deputies
Sheriff Troy Morton said the program is intended to keep people from ending up in the criminal justice system.
Universities’ increased virus testing gets off to rocky start with almost 700 wasted samples
The rollout of universal coronavirus testing at Maine’s public universities got off to a rough start this week, with technical difficulties on the first day that led to 700 wasted test samples and long waits to get tested. The University of Maine System has now paused the universal testing until Monday.
Top Democrats propose bill to assess racial biases in Maine laws
Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, the assistant majority leader in the House, said the bill aims to reduce systemic racism in state policy and minimize adverse effects on Maine’s historically disadvantaged racial groups.
Ambitious buck reaches high to get a taste of this branch
That buck really wants a piece of that branch.
You don’t have to freeze when winter camping in Maine
Sleeping in a tent while surrounded by snow and ice may sound miserable to those who haven’t tried it. But there are plenty of Maine outdoorspeople who favor winter camping over other times of the year.
In other Maine news…
Maine teachers are making house calls to keep students connected during the pandemic
Police: Bradford woman crashed stolen car, stole another and crashed that one, too
Alaska police admit errors in affidavits that led to Auburn man’s arrest in cold case
New Gloucester selectman resigns after he allegedly made racist comment
Kennebec County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19