Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the state, with a chance for scattered snow and cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 10 Mainers died and 273 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 627. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine’s third large-scale coronavirus vaccine clinic is expected to be opened by mid-February in a shopping center in hard-hit York County. It will be staffed by a combination of York Hospital and MaineHealth’s Southern Maine Health Care location in Biddeford.





The web server that malfunctioned Monday and temporarily shut down Northern Light Health’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal believed it was under a cyberattack because of heavy traffic.

A group of people protesting state mask mandates and shut downs has gathered every Sunday for months on the corner of High and Main streets in downtown Belfast — what is known locally as “Resistance Corner.” Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

The protest has disrupted downtown restaurants and retailers, according to business owners, and caused some to avoid downtown while protesters are there. But the call for civility might be a big ask.

In this Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, Bangor High School Principal Paul Butler answers questions from reporters during a press conference.

That’s part of a move away from a heavy focus on European literature.

A Bangor Daily News clip from 1961 tells of a UFO spotted near Chamberlain Lake. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The numbers don’t lie. Maine is a UFO report hotspot and it’s getting hotter.

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, cars travel down Penobscot Avenue in Millinocket.

The Millinocket Town Council is poised to terminate the contract of interim town manager Annette Padilla, about four months after it voted to fire the previous town manager.

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, Rep. Jared Golden hikes up Black Mountain in Rumford.

The 2nd District Democrat argued the budget reconciliation process would likely take weeks or months, saying Congress should vote on the Biden administration’s requested $20 billion in coronavirus-related funding immediately.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Sheriff Troy Morton said the program is intended to keep people from ending up in the criminal justice system.

In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, the University of Maine black bear outside of Memorial Gym is decorated in a blue mask.

The rollout of universal coronavirus testing at Maine’s public universities got off to a rough start this week, with technical difficulties on the first day that led to 700 wasted test samples and long waits to get tested. The University of Maine System has now paused the universal testing until Monday.

In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, watches the proceedings as the Maine Legislature works at the Augusta Civic Center. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, the assistant majority leader in the House, said the bill aims to reduce systemic racism in state policy and minimize adverse effects on Maine’s historically disadvantaged racial groups.

A deer reaches high for a licking branch in this trail camera photo.

That buck really wants a piece of that branch.

An informal group that Rosendel “Rosey” Gerry of Lincolnville calls “Old Men Camping in the Woods” work to set up tents during a winter camping trip in the midcoast area.

Sleeping in a tent while surrounded by snow and ice may sound miserable to those who haven’t tried it. But there are plenty of Maine outdoorspeople who favor winter camping over other times of the year.

