A Bradford woman allegedly crashed two stolen cars within four miles of each other on I-95 in Bangor on Tuesday. She stole one of the cars from a driver who had stopped to help her after the first crash, according to the Maine State Police.

Rachel Donnelly, 28, was driving northbound on I-95 when she crashed a car she had allegedly stolen from her mother into the median at mile marker 181, just south of the I-395 interchange, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Katy England.

When a passerby stopped to check on Donnelly, she stole that person’s vehicle and crashed it into a cement barrier just 3 miles up the highway, at mile marker 184, near the I-95 exit onto Union Street, England said.





After that crash, another passerby had to subdue Donnelly until police arrived and arrested her, she said.

Donnelly faces two counts each of aggravated criminal mischief and unauthorized use of property. She made her first appearance in court in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon, during which her bail was set at $1,000.

The state asked that her bail be set at $1,500 cash, with conditions that she not use substances, including marijuana, and that she have no contact with her mother and the person from whom she stole the second car.

Donnelly’s mother told Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch that her daughter’s bail was set too low. Lynch called the passerby who stopped to help Donnelly a “good Samaritan” and said Donnelly had seriously damaged that person’s vehicle.

Donnelly has more than a dozen past drug and theft convictions as well as charges from the same year for domestic violence assault and eluding a law enforcement officer.

Her next court date is April 7.