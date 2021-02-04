Back in the fall, we shared a great video of a large buck that was visiting a “mock scrape,” and leaving its scent on a licking branch.

Today, we’ve got a photo that shows just how high an ambitious buck can reach to get to one of those branches.

Doug McGinley of Alabama — you may remember him from his awesome photo of two female deer battling for dominance — sent in this cool night photo of a buck, making its rounds as mating season begins.





Back in October I reached out to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife deer biologist Nathan Bieber for an explanation of the behavior we were seeing at a mock scrape. The same conduct is seen in McGinley’s shot.

“Though there is some documentation of does making scrapes, it’s mostly a buck behavior believed to show that a buck is dominant in the area (or thinks he is) and ready to breed with any receptive females,” Bieber said. “There are three parts to making a scrape: pulling down and leaving scent on a licking branch of some sort, pawing up the ground and then urinating over their tarsal glands onto the ground.”

So, there you have it: Another cool reader-submitted trail cam photo. Keep checking back, as another McGinley trail cam gem is all queued up for the coming days. A tease: I’m not sure what the deer in the next photo are doing, but they sure look like they’re having fun!

