A New Gloucester selectmen who was facing a recall following an alleged racist comment he made in December has abruptly resigned.

At the end of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Dec. 3 meeting, Selectman George Colby said, “With liberty and justice for all. Even us white folks.”

At Monday’s meeting, Colby read from a prepared statement saying, “there is nothing illegal or unlawful about being offensive,” the Lakes Region Weekly reported.





His comment spearheaded a recall effort — which garnered 337 signatures — that cited his comment as well as a 10-year-old email to then-Selectman Joshua McHenry in which Colby made a racial slur, according to the Lakes Region.

However, Colby maintains that he only circulated the email, which was originally forwarded by a friend.

Colby continued to defend his comment from Dec. 3 saying it “was true and I stand by it as it is happening right now,” the Lakes Region reported.