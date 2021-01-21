Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to low 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered snow showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Eleven more Mainers died and another 701 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 530. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Coronavirus outbreaks that began this month at long-term care facilities in Bangor and Dexter have infected more than 130 people and killed three, as such facilities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks 10 months into the pandemic.





Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible on Wednesday during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Credit: Saul Loeb / Pool Photo via AP

Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that “democracy has prevailed.” He swore the oath of office to take the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the role — in front of the U.S. Capitol by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

PLUS: Maine’s top political voices heralded a “new day” in America as the Democrat was sworn in Wednesday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out Wednesday after participating in the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Credit: Patrick Semansky / AP

After taking office on Wednesday, President Joe Biden was set to advance a series of proposals on the coronavirus pandemic, climate and immigration that would have wide and immediate effects across the country and in Maine.

PLUS: The new Democratic president also plans to ask the Department of the Interior to reassess a rule change that allowed commercial fishing at a marine conservation area in the Gulf of Maine.

PLUS: Biden is putting forth a national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks — including a requirement that they be worn for travel.

This March 8, 2011, file photo shows an idle paper mill in Millinocket.

Wall Street greed drove the collapse that saw the industry shrink from more than 32,000 jobs in 1967 to less than 7,000 today, according to Maine economist Michael Hillard.

In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Claire McDonough, pharmacy operations manager at Central Maine Healthcare, opens a box of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Lewiston.

That trend could hamper efforts to prevent deadly outbreaks as vulnerable residents overwhelmingly accept the shots.

A purple gallinule, a bird that winters in southern Florida, was spotted Saturday in southern Maine.

That doesn’t mean the species is well-suited to survive here. Vagrant purple gallinules that do make it to Maine in the winter often end up perishing due to cold temperatures and lack of food.

Becky Adams, Some Theatre’s education director, poses with some of her puppet pals.

Some Imaginarium has turned the former Lane Bryant clothing store into a puppetry workshop.

Two deer spar with each other in a common dominance behavior in this trail camera photo.

Bucks obviously use their antlers to fight. Lacking antlers, does go with the kicks to assert their place on the social ladder.

Steps taken by Congress and Gov. Janet Mills have protected people living in public housing, including Capehart, and privately owned apartments from being evicted during the coronavirus outbreak for not paying rent.

As Maine looks to roll out that new program, we want to talk to tenants and landlords about how rental relief worked for you last year.

In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Gaelen and Tom Bayley of Bayley’s Camping Resort in Scarborough stand in front of the empty sites at their normally busy business. The Bayleys sued Gov. Janet Mills over her imposition of a 14-day quarantine for people coming to Maine from out of state. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld Gov. Janet Mills’ rule issued early in the pandemic that requires out-of-staters visiting Maine to quarantine for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, a chain blocks the sidewalk entrance to the front steps of the Maine State House in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The Maine Capitol Police is being run by its second in command, prompting speculation that its embattled chief has been put on administrative leave after he promoted far-right falsehoods about masks and President Joe Biden’s election victory.

In other Maine news …

Affidavit: 11-year-old Auburn girl reported ‘voices’ telling her to kill family

Bus service not available for the Bangor schools that resumed in-person classes Wednesday

Trump grants clemency to Aroostook County man serving life sentence for marijuana smuggling

MPA, state to allow schools in ‘yellow’ counties to hold sports activities

Vacancies spike in Greater Portland as businesses give up space, workers stay home

Court case begins in Portland to settle hazard pay disputes