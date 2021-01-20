

The state has put the fate of high school athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic back in the hands of local school districts.

After meeting Tuesday with representatives of state agencies, the Maine Principals’ Association issued a statement that explains the change in the interpretation of the Department of Education’s color coding system for in-person sports.





“After meeting with the state health and education agencies, a change has been made regarding the color coding currently being used by schools,” the MPA statement read. “The color coding system will be used as advisory to in-person learning but will no longer apply to school-based activities. “

The decision will immediately impact extracurricular activities in schools located in Maine counties designated “yellow” by the state because of the prevalence of COVID-19 cases.

Under the original interpretation, those schools were not allowed to conduct sports practices or games if their home county was yellow. Now, the decision about whether to hold sports activities will be left up to the local school districts.

“If it is deemed safe to do so by local administration, teams can begin practicing following the established sport-specific return to play guidelines,” the MPA said.

That means schools in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin and York counties, which have been unable to hold team activities, may return to practice.