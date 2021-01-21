As the coronavirus pandemic led to business closures and unemployment, tens of thousands of Mainers turned to state rental relief for assistance that would help them stay in their homes with the virus still raging.

The first rental relief program, which was funded with federal stimulus money, ended Dec. 30. Another better-funded program is in the works, but the timing of the actual release of money remains unclear.

As Maine looks to roll out that new program, we want to talk to tenants and landlords about how rental relief worked for you last year, and whether it met their needs in a year of economic hardship. If you have a story to share, fill out the form below.