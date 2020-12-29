The coronavirus vaccination rollout is proving to be complicated as Maine works to overcome federal hurdles and inoculate the broader population.

We asked readers what questions you have about the process, and most of you wanted to know when you would be able to get your own shot and how it would happen. Many of those questions circled around your employment or health care conditions.

The situation is fluid as the plan updates and the amount of available vaccines fluctuate. This story will be periodically updated with new questions and guidance.





How does vaccination work?

There are currently two vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December for emergency use: the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine. They are similar in that they both require two doses administered three weeks apart through a shot.

But they differ critically on how cold they need to be to remain viable: while the Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at minus 40 degrees below Fahrenheit, the Moderna candidate needs only to be kept at minus four degrees — and it can be stored in a refrigerator for 30 days compared to five days for the Pfizer vaccine. Those differences affect who gets what vaccine, because typically only hospitals, the Maine CDC and some universities have the super-cold freezers that can support the Pfizer vaccine.

Both offerings have roughly similar efficacy rates, with the Moderna option being 94.1 percent effective in preventing infection once completed and the Pfizer vaccine at 95 percent. They both have the potential for adverse reactions, but the majority have been minor, including injection site discomfort, muscle pain and fatigue. Getting vaccinated if you have COVID will not make you sicker, the CDC says, but it recommends anyone who has been positive wait until they have recovered before getting the vaccine.

Vaccines provided through the federal government are free.

Can I still transmit the virus once I’m vaccinated?

One of the biggest outstanding questions about the vaccines is whether they keep you from getting sick outright or if they only prevent the symptoms of the virus, meaning you could still be infected once vaccinated and pass it on to others.

The federal CDC notes it is also possible you could get infected in the few weeks after being vaccinated as your body builds immunity to the virus. It is likely public health measures meant to curb the virus’ spread, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, will continue even as the vaccine becomes more widely available.

I’m not sure where I fall in the vaccination plan.

The Maine CDC, following federal guidelines, now has four phases for vaccination in the state, which can fluctuate based on planning and vaccine availability. The first phase is divided further into three parts: health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities; people over the age of 75 and frontline essential workers; and people ages 65 to 74, people ages 16 to 74 with comorbidities and underlying conditions and other essential workers.

The Maine CDC has given health care systems some leeway in how to interpret who is the most “high-risk” worker, generally recommending intensive care and emergency room department staff go first. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, recently clarified that doctors with certain hospital privileges who are not employees can be included in hospital vaccination plans, but private practitioners and some health care workers are still waiting to find their place in line.

The first vaccinations for those groups have been underway in the last two weeks, but efforts have been hampered as the state has received fewer doses than expected. It is unclear how long the reductions will last. Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said on Dec. 29 that it will be “weeks” before those with comorbidities will start to receive vaccinations based on the current delivery of vaccines by Operation Warp Speed.

The Maine CDC has identified frontline essential workers as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, education workers like teachers and support staff, and daycare workers.

The group is currently under review, Long said — a broad group of workforces that were considered essential in the spring may be included, but some people may fall into different categories based on their ages or other factors. The federal CDC also identifies several other categories, including transportation, energy, media and public safety employees.

Phase 2 is when the vaccine will start to become available to the general public, according to the Maine CDC. It covers everyone above the age of 16 that is not included in Phase 1.

What health conditions qualify me as “high-risk”?

The federal CDC has identified several conditions that increase the risk of complications from the coronavirus. The list — which is not exhaustive — includes cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart conditions such as heart failure, compromised immune systems from organ transplants, obesity, pregnancy, smoking, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

There are several other conditions which could complicate risk. You should talk to a primary health care provider if you are unsure if you have a condition that could increase your risk. This group is part of the first phase of vaccinations, but will have to talk to their care providers about when and how they will get vaccinated, Long said.

When will I know when it’s my turn to get vaccinated, and where will it happen?

It depends on what phase you fall into. Right now, the Maine CDC is estimating the general public may not get the vaccine until the summer of 2021.

The agency will publicize when the phase you belong to is expected to begin; your employer or medical provider may also be able to give you guidance on when you are eligible.

Long-term care facilities will be primarily used as sites for the first phase of vaccinations. But some with few residents or staff have also been identified by the state as candidates for “strike teams” of Maine public health nurses and emergency management services staff to provide vaccination services.

Pharmacies are also part of the Phase 1 rollout for nursing homes, but will also become sites to vaccinate the general public once it is available. CVS and Walgreens are heading the nursing home vaccinations, but other chains, like Hannaford, will likely play big roles in the second phase of vaccinations.

Your employer may play a role as well. The Maine Immunization Program will look at employers that provided influenza clinics for employees in the past and is working with the Department of Labor to obtain lists of the largest employers. If you are in Phase 2, you might be able to get a vaccine at work.

The state is also recruiting federally qualified health centers, rural health centers and physicians’ offices to provide vaccines starting in Phase 2. Mobile vaccine providers who typically inoculate school children against the common flu will also be used for those populations during the general public phase. Other locations — like colleges, homeless shelters and correctional facilities — may offer vaccination services depending on the high-risk populations they serve.

Still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Ask us here and we’ll do our best to answer them.