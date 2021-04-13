This story will be updated.

Two federal health agencies on Tuesday morning told states to stop administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of a rare blood clot.

That comes after six people in the U.S. developed a rare blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. One woman has died, while another is in critical condition in a Nebraska hospital, according to The New York Times.

So far in Maine, about 51,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered, or 5.6 percent of all doses, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration made the announcement about 7 a.m. The agencies said vaccine safety is a “top priority” for the federal government, which is taking “all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”

“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” they said.

It’s unclear what this will mean for the nation’s vaccination campaign. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been seen as a key tool in the fight against the pandemic, because it requires only a single shot unlike most other vaccines, which require a second booster to be effective.