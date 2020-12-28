Two coronavirus vaccines — one from Pfizer and a second from Moderna — are currently being distributed to frontline health care workers throughout the state.

As the state prepares to broaden its vaccination efforts, we want to know what questions you have about the vaccines and how they will be distributed. Do you know how to find out where you stand in the vaccination plan? Do you know how to find out when you’re eligible to receive one? You can ask those questions and more.

Fill out the form below to ask your questions. We will do our best to answer as many as possible in a future story.