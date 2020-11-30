A Maine sheriff resigned after sexting his officers. The full story is even darker.

Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 50s from north to south, with heavy rain and high winds moving in as the day progresses. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 224 coronavirus cases were reported across the state Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 2,365 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, while the death toll remains at 191. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Health care workers are again scared as the virus resurges in Maine, bringing record high numbers of hospitalizations and deaths across a much wider area. Their fears are similar this time around, but more rooted in the lessons they’ve learned about the virus since last spring — and just as important, the lessons that others seem to have missed.





This graphic illustration of former Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant uses a selfie he sent to a member of the community while in his office. Gallant resigned in December 2017, after 11 years as sheriff, but there was never a public reckoning of what happened under his management and the aftermath when he left. Credit: Coralie Cross / BDN Credit: Photo illustration by Coralie Cross / BDN

There is evidence former Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant sent graphic pictures or suggestive messages to at least five people, including two employees, one of whom was also in sheriff’s office custody. He was also under investigation by the FBI.

A Bangor Daily News investigation, supported by the Pulitzer Center, revealed how Maine’s system of oversight allowed the former sheriff’s behavior to go unchecked and unpunished for years.

In this 2001 file photo, Dick Gay of Blue Hill and Mary Forni of Hancock Point stand on Sunset Ledge in Hancock, where in November 1944 a German submarine loomed just offshore. Gay and Forni were looking across Frenchman Bay to Salisbury Cove, where they hoped to have a plaque installed commemorating Hancock Point’s infamous brush with Nazi spies. Credit: Misty Edgecomb / BDN

As it turns out, what both Mary Forni and Harvard Hodgkins had spotted were not two people simply lost in the snow. They’d seen two Nazi spies — William C. Colepaugh, a 26-year-old native of Niantic, Connecticut, and German native Erich Gimpel, 35, who around 11 p.m. on Nov. 29, 1944, made landfall in the U.S. after a two-month journey across the Atlantic Ocean in a German U-Boat.

Volunteers wear face coverings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus while unpacking donated goods at food pantry at the First Universalist Church on Wednesday in Norway. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

New applications for food and cash assistance and Maine’s expanded Medicaid program have ticked upward in recent months after dropping over the summer. Demand for aid is likely to surge at the end of the year as most Mainers receiving unemployment stand to lose benefits, though the eligibility requirements for other programs are complicated and benefits are smaller.

Volunteers bring USDA food boxes to drivers waiting Friday, Nov. 20 at the athenahealth parking lot in Belfast. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

The disparity between needs and resources is evident across the state right now, as Maine nonprofits and charitable organizations navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic. Ordinarily, this time of year is critical for fundraising — the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has even come to be known as “Giving Tuesday.”

Penobscot County Administrator Bill Collins speaks about his upcoming retirement after 20 years on the job while sitting in his office at the historic Penobscot County Courthouse in Bangor on Nov. 20. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Bill Collins will retire next month after more than 18 years on the job. When Collins was hired, his professional history was in business, not government. Prior to 2000, county clerks oversaw the day-to-day operations in Maine’s 16 counties but they had little authority to make decisions without going to the commissioners for approval.

Michael Pelletier has renewed his request for compassionate release after testing positive for COVID while at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Credit: Michael Conroy / AP Credit: Michael Conroy / AP

Michael Pelletier, 64, of St. David first asked U.S. District Judge John Woodcock in August to release him so he could live with a brother in Florida because of his heightened risk for the virus.

In other Maine news …

