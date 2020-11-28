A Piscataquis County man released Wednesday on unsecured bail was arrested Thanksgiving Day after he allegedly beat his father’s cat to death with a frying pan.

Ryan T. Carleton, 43, formerly of Guilford, was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail in Dover-Foxcroft. He is charged with animal cruelty and violation of conditions of release, according to the district attorney’s office.

Carleton will make his first appearance on the new charges Monday at the Piscataquis County Judicial Center, according to R. Christopher Almy, assistant district attorney.





He was released Wednesday on an unsecured bond for the third time in a month after appearing before District Court Judge Kevin Stitham, Almy said Saturday. Conditions included that he have no contact with his mother, who lives in Guilford, or his father, who resides in Sangerville.

“Both his mother and father said that he shouldn’t be released due to his violent and drunken behavior,” Almy said.

The prosecutor said he asked the judge to revoke Carleton’s bail on a previous incident and order that he be held without bail until a hearing could be held to determine if he should remain free on bail. Stitham refused.

Carleton was on bail from on a disorderly conduct charge in Cumberland County when he allegedly stole his mother’s car about 3:37 p.m.on Nov. 17, Almy said. Carleton had been drinking, a violation of his bail conditions, and did not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested and taken to the Dover-Foxcroft jail but refused to take a breath test or sign the refusal form, according to Almy. Carleton was released the next day on $1,000 unsecured bail with conditions that he have no contact with his mother, not be in Guilford, abstain from using alcohol and submit to testing for alcohol use.

On Nov. 23, Carleton’s father called 911 to report that his son was drunk and becoming violent and angry, Almy said. A deputy sheriff found Carleton at the Country Time store, where he’d gone on foot from his father’s house.

Carleton resisted arrest and the deputy used a stun gun to subdue him, the prosecutor said. The owners of the store, who knew Carleton, locked the door when they saw him trying to come inside.

“The defendant’s father called the DA’s office on Tuesday morning and said he was scared about the defendant being released and that he may end up killing himself or hurting someone else,” Almy said Saturday.

Carleton appeared before Judge Stitham on Wednesday set bail at $5,000 unsecured with conditions that he have no contact with his father, not use alcohol and submit to testing.

Carleton faces a slew of charges, the most serious of which is theft of his mother’s car, a Class B crime. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on that charge. The majority of the other charges are Class D misdemeanors which carry a penalty of up to a year in prison and a $2,000 fine.