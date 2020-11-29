A Bangor middle school will join the high school in holding classes online this week while two elementary schools on Monday will resume in-person learning.

William S. Cohen Middle School will hold classes online this week, Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg said Saturday in an email to parents, due to the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Bangor High School students will continue remote learning for the second week in a row. Students went to online classes Tuesday and aren’t expected to return to the high school until Dec. 7. The middle school is also scheduled to reopen that day.





Students on Monday will return to in-person learning at Mary Snow School and Fruit Street School after moving to remote learning last week. Contact tracing at those schools has indicated small numbers of people who need to quarantine, Harris-Smedberg said.

The high school and the middle school will be closed this week because of the number of people impacted, Harris-Smedberg said. The interim superintendent did not release the number of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus.

The parents of children who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 were to be contacted by noon Sunday to determine which students and families might need to quarantine.

Bangor is one of the few school districts in the state that hold in-person classes five days a week. Before this month, when the virus started surging across the state, the district had no positive cases. Over the past 30 days, Maine schools have recorded 282 confirmed cases among students and staff, and a number of schools have seen outbreaks — in which three or more cases are connected.