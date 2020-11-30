A storm rolling into Maine on Monday will bring gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rain across much of eastern Maine.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for coastal Hancock and Washington counties, while a wind advisory is in place for interior eastern Maine from 8 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Rain and wind are forecast to hit Greater Bangor around 1 p.m. Monday and gain strength as the day progresses until gradually weakening Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.





Winds will blow at a sustained 20 to 35 mph across much of the region. But gusts could bring down trees and powerlines, making “numerous” power outages likely, the weather service warned.

A strong storm system will bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to the area tonight into Tuesday. Here are the forecast rain amounts and peak winds: #MEwx pic.twitter.com/6pJwqjiN2y — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 30, 2020

Gusts will reach up to 50 to 60 mph over Greater Bangor and along the Down East coast from Bar Harbor to Eastport. Those gusts will weaken somewhat further inland, where they are forecast to hit 40 to 45 mph in Lincoln and 30 to 35 mph from Presque Isle north to the crown of Maine, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile to the south, wind speeds could reach 52 mph in Belfast, 54 mph in Rockland and 49 mph in Portland, according to the weather service’s Gray office.

Heavy rain is expected as well across much of the region, with 2 to 3 inches forecast for Greater Bangor, 3 to 4 inches in Bar Harbor and 4 to 6 inches from Machias to Calais. Further to the south, Belfast is expected to see up to 3.6 inches of rain, with amounts falling off toward Portland, where 2.5 inches are forecast.

Rainfall will lessen further inland, where 2 to 3 inches are forecast from Greenville to Lincoln and 1.5 to 2 inches from Presque Isle to the crown of Maine.