A Maine game warden accused of slapping a woman’s buttocks and reaching under her shorts during a 2019 concert in Bangor paid a $300 fine Thursday and his case was closed.

In exchange for his guilty plea to a disorderly conduct charge in January, charges of assault and unlawful sexual touching filed against Jeremy Judd, 43, of Mechanic Falls were dismissed.





All three charges were misdemeanors.

The warden did not attend Thursday’s hearing at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

His case was scheduled to be closed in early October but the final hearing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a plea agreement with the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office, Judd was sentenced in January to a deferred disposition. In exchange, the warden continued counseling sessions, checked in regularly with Maine Pretrial Services, abstained from alcohol and was tested for alcohol use, according to his attorney, Walter McKee of Augusta.

Judd continues to work for the Maine Warden Service, McKee said. The warden was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident and was suspended for 60 days in January and February.

Judd was with a group of wardens who attended a concert on the Bangor Waterfront on July 18, 2019, when the incident happened. Bangor police issued a summons on the assault and disorderly conduct charges. District Attorney Marianne Lynch later added the unlawful sexual touching charge.

In January, Bangor police released redacted copies of reports officers wrote about the incident in response to a request for them under Maine’s Freedom of Access Act.

In the reports, several officers observed that Judd was “visibly intoxicated” with eyes that were glassy and bloodshot.

He was “unsteady on his feet [and] slurred his words,” the reports said.

Police confiscated a half-full bottle of Knob Creek whiskey from Judd at the venue, which does not allow patrons to bring alcohol onto the site.

After Judd was issued a summons, he became verbally abusive with Officer Joshua Kuhn, the reports said.

“He then shouted at me that he was one of the officers that captured [redacted], he was out there keeping us safe and we were all a f***ing disgrace to law enforcement among other profanities,” Kuhn wrote in his report.

In April 2018, Judd was part of the search team that found John D. Williams after the 31-year-old killed Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in Norridgewock. Judd testified at Williams’ trial. Williams is serving a life sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Judd has been with the Maine Warden Service for more than 15 years. He’s received warden service recognition in that time and been a public face for the law enforcement agency on national television.

If convicted of assault or unlawful sexual touching, both Class D crimes, the warden would have faced up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. The disorderly conduct charge to which he pleaded guilty carried a maximum sentence of six months behind bars and a $1,000 fine.