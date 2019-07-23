Game warden charged with assault at Bangor concert placed on paid leave

The Maine game warden charged with misdemeanor assault at a concert on the Bangor waterfront last week has been placed on paid administrative leave, and the state will launch an investigation into the incident.

Jeremy Judd, 41, of Mechanic Falls was off duty at Thursday’s Florida Georgia Line show when the assault allegedly took place.

Bangor police have released few details about the incident.

“We take any allegations of this type of behavior very seriously,” Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso, whose department oversees the Maine Warden Service, said in a statement Monday. “Warden Judd is on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation into the charge.”

That investigation will be conducted by Laurel Shippee, the director of investigations at the state Office of Employee Relations, a division of the state’s Bureau of Human Resources.

Judd has been with the Maine Warden Service for more than 15 years. He’s received warden service recognition in that time and been a public face for the law enforcement agency on national television.

In April 2018, he was part of the search team that found John D. Williams after the 31-year-old killed Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. In June, a Cumberland County jury found Williams, of Norridgewock, guilty of murder. Judd testified at Williams’ trial.

In 2016, the game warden appeared on the television show “North Woods Law,” which follows Maine wardens on patrol, at least once during the show’s fourth season. The episode aired Jan. 24, 2016, and was titled “Can’t Believe Your Eyes.”

Also in 2016, Judd and his K9 received the warden service’s K9 Search and Rescue of the Year Award for their rescue of a hypothermic man, according to BDN archives.

Five years earlier, Judd shot and killed Eric Richard, 46, on Nov. 10, 2011, behind his Rumford home. The Maine attorney general’s office found Judd was justified in firing his weapon and that Judd fired three rounds after Richard pointed a handgun at Judd and other officers.

Mark Latti, spokesman for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, referred questions about the incident that led to the charge to Bangor police.

Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters declined Tuesday to release details of the alleged assault. He said the department has turned the case over to prosecutors.

Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch, who on Monday announced the charge had been filed, said she has not yet received the police report about the incident.

Judd is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 21 at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. Because the charge is a misdemeanor, Judd is not required to appear in person before a judge. His attorney may enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

No attorney had entered an appearance on Judd’s behalf by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

If convicted of the Class D assault charge, Judd faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.