Warden charged with assault in incident at concert in Bangor

A Maine warden has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with an incident Thursday at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

Jeremy Judd, 41, of Mechanic Falls is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 21 at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Officers were called to the Florida Georgia Line concert at about 7:20 p.m., according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

Bangor police issued Judd a criminal summons, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Details of the incident were not released.

If convicted of the Class D assault charge, Judd faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.