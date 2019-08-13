Maine game warden facing added sexual touching charge in incident at Bangor concert

The Maine game warden charged by Bangor police with assaulting a concertgoer last month also has been charged with unlawful sexual touching and disorderly conduct.

Jeremy Judd, 41, of Mechanic Falls was off duty at the July 18 Florida Georgia Line show at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion when the alleged crimes happened.

Judd was not arrested but was issued a summons.

Unlawful sexual touching is defined as a person subjecting another to unwanted sexual touching that they did not consent to. Information on the exact nature of that charge was not available late Tuesday afternoon.

The victim named in that charge is the same victim named in the assault charge.

He remained Tuesday on paid administrative leave while the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife continued with an internal investigation, Mark Latti, communications director for the department, said Tuesday.

Judd’s attorney, Walter McKee of Augusta, said his client would plead not guilty to the charges.

“Jeremy has a very different view about what happened that night, all of which will be presented in due course,” McKee said.

Judd is set to be arraigned Aug. 21 at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. Because the warden is charged with misdemeanors, he is not required to appear in court. McKee may enter not guilty pleas in writing on Judd’s behalf.

He has been with the Maine Warden Service for more than 15 years. He’s received warden service recognition in that time and been a public face for the law enforcement agency on national television, which McKee pointed out Tuesday.

“Jeremy is a highly respected warden who has devoted his career to the service of others,” the attorney said.

In April 2018, he was part of the search team that found John D. Williams after the 31-year-old killed Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. In June, a Cumberland County jury found Williams, of Norridgewock, guilty of murder. Judd testified at Williams’ trial.

In 2016, the game warden appeared on the television show “North Woods Law,” which follows Maine wardens on patrol, at least once during the show’s fourth season. The episode aired Jan. 24, 2016, and was titled “Can’t Believe Your Eyes.”

Also in 2016, Judd and his K9 received the warden service’s K9 Search and Rescue of the Year Award for their rescue of a hypothermic man, according to BDN archives.

Five years earlier, Judd shot and killed Eric Richard, 46, on Nov. 10, 2011, behind his Rumford home. The Maine attorney general’s office found Judd was justified in firing his weapon and that Judd fired three rounds after Richard pointed a handgun at Judd and other officers.

Mark Latti, spokesman for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, referred questions about the incident that led to the charge to Bangor police.

If convicted of assault or unlawful sexual touching, both Class D crimes, Judd would face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. He would face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted of the disorderly conduct charge.