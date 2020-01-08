Warden pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charge stemming from Bangor concert last summer

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Maine game warden pleaded guilty Wednesday to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a July incident at a Bangor concert during which his attorney said he was under the influence of a great deal of alcohol.

In exchange for his plea, charges of assault and unlawful sexual touching filed against Jeremy Judd, 42, of Mechanic Falls were dismissed.

All three charges are misdemeanors.

Judd’s attorney, Walter McKee of Augusta, said that his client would keep his job but would be suspended without pay for a period of time.

Judd has been undergoing counseling to address the issue, McKee said.

Judd was sentenced to a deferred disposition. If he continues counseling and conditions imposed by Maine Pretrial Services, Judd would pay a fine in nine months but face no jail time.

His next court date is Oct. 5.

The maximum punishment for the Class E crime is six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

District Court Judge Bruce Jordan accepted the terms of the plea agreement Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

“This kind of behavior from a law enforcement officer is not only disappointing, it’s disturbing,” he said.

The Maine Warden Service was expected to release information about Judd’s job status after the court proceeding. He has been on paid administrative leave since being charged and while the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife continued an internal investigation, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the department.

Judd and other wardens were off duty at the July 18, 2019, Florida Georgia Line show at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion when the alleged crimes took place. He was not arrested but was issued a summons on the assault and disorderly conduct charges. The Penobscot County district attorney’s office later added the unlawful sexual touching charge.

Judd has been with the Maine Warden Service for more than 15 years. He’s received warden service recognition in that time and been a public face for the law enforcement agency on national television.

If convicted of assault or unlawful sexual touching, both Class D crimes, Judd would have faced up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.