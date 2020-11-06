Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 163 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1,359 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, the highest yet, while the death toll remains at 150. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday issued an executive order requiring Mainers to wear face coverings in public no matter their distance from others. It’s the latest move from the Mills administration to tamp down on a surge in coronavirus transmission, with new cases surging to levels not seen even in the earliest weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.





Democrat Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Georgia, where mail-in ballots continue to be counted. He now has a 917-vote advantage, with thousands of ballots still uncounted. Trump’s campaign has mounted legal challenges in several states, and the president has suggested he will take the election to the U.S. Supreme Court.

James Merrill looks toward the head of the line while waiting to cast his ballot at the Portland Expo on Tuesday morning. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

See how each town in Maine voted in the presidential race by using this interactive map.

In this July 14, 2020, file photo, Heather Griggs, operations chief of the Umatilla County Public Health Department COVID-19 contact tracing center in Pendleton, Ore., checks in with public health staff in neighboring Morrow County about a possible workplace exposure to COVID-19. Credit: Ben Lonergan / AP

With the volume and complexity of the new cases, the state is now planning to add about 20 additional people to its contact tracing workforce next week.

The Orono Middle School is pictured in this 2018 photo. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

The pandemic’s unpredictable nature compounded by varied community support for returning to the classrooms have proved challenging as the district plans its next steps.

In this 2017 photo buses await students at a Maine middle school. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The principal of Oceanside Middle School has apologized for profane statements he made on his Facebook page about his disdain for President Donald Trump and the president’s supporters.

Voters prepare to cast their ballots at the Cross Insurance Center Tuesday evening in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

No statewide race was decided by a close-enough margin where Bangor’s uncounted votes would have tipped the outcome.

Brian Plavnick, owner of G-Force Adventure Center in Brewer, has made changes in his business to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Pandemic obstacles keep piling up for Brian Plavnick, owner of G-Force Adventure Center in Brewer, but like many of the laser tag game players at his amusement business, he’s managed to dodge enough blows to keep going.

Toby and Colleen Crimin stand together at Houlton Regional Hospital, where they have been employed after moving to Maine from the state of Washington. Credit: Alexander MacDougall / Houlton Pioneer Times

When Toby and Colleen Crimin moved from Iowa to Washington state, it was the realization of a longtime goal. But during their roadtrip to their new location, the United States was suddenly hit with the worst pandemic to occur in more than a century.

In other Maine news …

Man found dead in the water off Northport

Maine voters shattered participation records

9 students quarantining after Newburgh day care employee tests positive for COVID-19

5 UMaine employees test positive for COVID-19

Theft charge dismissed against former Southwest Harbor employee accused of embezzling