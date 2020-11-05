Former Vice President Joe Biden won Maine in Tuesday’s election, taking three of its four Electoral College votes behind a solid lead in the 1st Congressional District while President Donald Trump led the swing 2nd District.

Maine is one of two states to award one Electoral College vote to the winner in each congressional district and gives another two to the statewide winner. The state’s two districts saw a massive 30-percentage-point gap between Biden and Trump as the cultural and political phenomenon of “the two Maines” heightened in the 2020 election.

See how each town in Maine voted in the presidential race by using the interactive map below.