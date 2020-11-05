NORTHPORT, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating after a man’s body was found in the water near an overturned skiff Thursday in Northport.

Authorities who responded to the 11:30 a.m. report of the unresponsive man next to the shore off Shore Road performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The Marine Patrol will continue to investigate the incident and will release the man’s identity as soon as his next of kin have been notified.