The 1,500 ballots that initially went uncounted in Bangor after Election Day have now been counted, but they haven’t changed outcomes in any of the affected races.

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin released revised vote totals Thursday afternoon after election workers added results from the 1,528 absentee ballots.

The ballots that weren’t counted as election workers tabulated ballots early into Wednesday morning were for federal, state and county races. They didn’t affect tallies for local races for city council and school committee, nor for a referendum question asking Bangor voters whether they favored a $2.7 million bond to pay for athletic facility improvements.





No statewide race was decided by a close-enough margin where Bangor’s uncounted votes would have tipped the outcome. But the race for U.S. Senate was tight in Bangor, with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins winning 107 more votes than Democratic challenger Sara Gideon in the city after the initial tally. Collins, a Bangor resident, had 93 more votes than Gideon after the revised tally.

In the other federal races, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden maintained similar shares of the vote totals after the new results were added — about 65 and 58 percent respectively.

The 1,500 ballots edged up vote totals in races for the state House and Senate seats representing Bangor, but didn’t change outcomes there, either.

The votes initially went uncounted earlier in the week because election workers mistakenly thought the memory stick where the ballots were stored had already been tabulated, Goodwin said Wednesday. She discovered the discrepancy while reviewing results.

The Bangor Daily News has updated its Bangor vote totals with the new numbers.