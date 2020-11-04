Bangor voters chose seven new and incumbent candidates for local office during Tuesday’s election and also approved a $2.7 million bond for the construction of a turf playing field and all-weather track at J. Henry Cameron Stadium.

In a race for three open seats on the Bangor City Council, voters chose one incumbent, Clare Davitt, and two newcomers, Sarah Dubay and Jonathan Sprague. Davitt, who has chaired the Bangor City Council over the past year, works for the Bangor Public Library. Dubay is a business development officer at First National Bank who has held leadership roles with various Bangor-area groups. Sprague runs a health care consulting business and is the father of Ben Sprague, an outgoing member of the council who was termed out.

City Council Vote for three CANDIDATES VOTES PERCENT Jonathan Sprague 6965 20.2% Sarah Dubay 5646 16.3% Clare Davitt 5286 15.3% Dina Yacoubagha 4543 13.1% Kimberly Boucher Gibbs 4277 12.4% Jeffrey Solari 3643 10.5% Joseph Leonard 2201 6.4% Stephen Brough 1995 5.8% 100% reported

In a separate race for three seats on the seven-member school committee, Bangor voters chose incumbents Timothy Surrette and Susan Sorg and newcomer Clare Mundell. The other candidate for the school committee was Carrie Smith. Mundell works as a clinical psychologist. Sorg is a retired school teacher who will start her third term on the committee. Surrette, the committee’s most recent vice-chair, is an assistant professor of education at the University of Maine at Augusta.





The winners of both the council and school committee races will serve three-year terms.

Eight candidates ran for the open seats on the nine-member Bangor City Council. The others were: Kimberly Boucher, Stephen Brough, Joseph Leonard, Jeff Solari and Dina Yacoubagha.

The $2.7 million bond issue will now allow the city to replace a decades-old grass football field and deteriorating six-lane track at J. Henry Cameron Stadium, which is the home for Bangor High School’s football and outdoor track and field teams, along with Bangor Youth Football.