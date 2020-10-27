Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 50s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state and scattered morning showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 58 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 745 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





The outbreak in Waldo County associated with Brooks Pentecostal Church has now been linked to at least 60 coronavirus cases, according to a Maine CDC spokesperson. That’s up from 57 on Friday and 17 about a week ago.

In this Oct. 3, 2020, file photo, Black P.O.W.E.R activists march through Portland’s Old Port, with a long list of racial justice, environmental and political demands. About 300 marchers took part in the evening-long event. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The Bangor Daily News interviewed two founding members, Christiana Marvray and Mariana Angelo, in the days before and after a recent rally. They hinted at what’s to come.

Susan Collins (left) and Sara Gideon are pictured at the Decision Maine debate in Portland on Sept. 11. Credit: Brianna Soukup / Portland Press Herald

The exclusion of two longshots in one debate and the cancellation of another are the latest controversies in the final stretch of Maine’s U.S. Senate race as Sen. Susan Collins and House Speaker Sara Gideon get ready for their only one-on-one meeting on Wednesday.

In July 31, 2018, file photo, visitors to Maine’s Acadia National Park gather to watch the sunrise on top of Cadillac Mountain. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Acadia National Park could see as many as 1 million fewer visits this year due to the coronavirus pandemic even as the park has had some of its most congested days this year.

President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on fisheries in the Bangor International Airport in June. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The four-page report from the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy promotes how Mainers are better off under the Trump administration and trade deals that it says will help legacy industries. But it is a political document and uses some questionable metrics.

In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Questlove arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision via AP

The iconic, Afro-wearing drummer for The Roots is asking if anyone could put him in touch with the mystery woman who bought him a turntable and three records when he was 5 years old.

A Maine black bear takes a dip into a pond as caught on this trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Bud Utecht

Today, we’ll add to the things that bears do in the woods with something you might not expect: They take baths. Like real, honest-to-goodness baths.

Don Erb Credit: Courtesy of Don Erb

Don Erb joined the Rams’ coaching staff in the fall of 2001 as Bangor grew into one of the state’s top Class A programs.

