Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 50s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state and scattered morning showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 58 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 745 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 146. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The outbreak in Waldo County associated with Brooks Pentecostal Church has now been linked to at least 60 coronavirus cases, according to a Maine CDC spokesperson. That’s up from 57 on Friday and 17 about a week ago.
After key victories, Maine ‘Black POWER’ group hints at what’s to come
The Bangor Daily News interviewed two founding members, Christiana Marvray and Mariana Angelo, in the days before and after a recent rally. They hinted at what’s to come.
Sara Gideon, Susan Collins to meet for only 1-on-1 debate as exclusions roil race’s last week
The exclusion of two longshots in one debate and the cancellation of another are the latest controversies in the final stretch of Maine’s U.S. Senate race as Sen. Susan Collins and House Speaker Sara Gideon get ready for their only one-on-one meeting on Wednesday.
It may have felt congested, but Acadia is on track to have 1 million fewer visits this year
Acadia National Park could see as many as 1 million fewer visits this year due to the coronavirus pandemic even as the park has had some of its most congested days this year.
White House touts benefits of Trump policies in Maine, but it may be too soon to gauge effects
The four-page report from the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy promotes how Mainers are better off under the Trump administration and trade deals that it says will help legacy industries. But it is a political document and uses some questionable metrics.
Questlove needs help finding Ellie, the Mainer who bought him his first records in 1976
The iconic, Afro-wearing drummer for The Roots is asking if anyone could put him in touch with the mystery woman who bought him a turntable and three records when he was 5 years old.
Watch this Maine black bear take a bath in the woods
Today, we’ll add to the things that bears do in the woods with something you might not expect: They take baths. Like real, honest-to-goodness baths.
20 years after joining the Bangor program, Don Erb is the boys soccer head coach
Don Erb joined the Rams’ coaching staff in the fall of 2001 as Bangor grew into one of the state’s top Class A programs.
In other Maine news …
Donald Trump Jr. to visit Hermon on Thursday in return to Maine’s 2nd District
Student displays nudity during Bangor High Zoom class
Old Town death ruled a homicide
Maine official negative for virus after notification of potential exposure at Mike Pence rally
Maine and Nebraska could play pivotal role in presidential race