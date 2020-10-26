This story will be updated.

Another 58 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Monday.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 6,254. Of those, 5,551 have been confirmed positive, while 703 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Sunday’s cumulative total to 6,196, down from 6,201, meaning there was an increase of 53 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (3), Cumberland (13), Hancock (2), Kennebec (3), Knox (5), Oxford (1), Penobscot (8), Sagadahoc (1), Somerset (4), Waldo (3), Washington (6) and York (7) counties, state data show. Information about where another two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available Monday.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 45.1, up from 32 a week ago and up from 31.3 a month ago. Maine hasn’t seen a seven-day average that high since May 26, when it hit 44.7.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 146. A coronavirus death hasn’t been recorded in Maine since Oct. 17. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 477 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 5,363. That means there are 745 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 721 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases — 3,767 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 576,566 negative test results out of 584,055 overall. About 1.2 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,494 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 849, 298 and 1,378 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (63), Franklin (74), Hancock (67), Kennebec (315), Knox (66), Lincoln (60), Oxford (162), Piscataquis (10), Sagadahoc (82), Somerset (141), Waldo (148) and Washington (44) counties. Information about where three other cases were reported wasn’t immediately available Monday.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 8,637,109 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 225,239 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.