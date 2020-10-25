Another 61 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 6,201. Of those, 5,521 have been confirmed positive, while 680 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Saturdays cumulative total to 6,140, up from 6,137. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (16), York (8), Oxford (3), Androscoggin (2), Sagadahoc (1), Kennebec (3), Knox (3), Waldo (2), Somerset (5), Penobscot (5), Hancock (2), Washington (8) and Aroostook (2) counties, state data show. Information about where two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 146. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 475 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, eight people are currently hospitalized.

Meanwhile, 17 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 5,334. That means there are 721 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 674 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 3,635 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there had been 576,566 negative test results out of 584,055 overall. About 1.2 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,481 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 847, 292 and 1,372 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (62), Franklin (74), Hancock (65), Kennebec (312), Knox (61), Lincoln (60), Oxford (161), Piscataquis (10), Sagadahoc (81), Somerset (137), Waldo (145) and Washington (39) counties. The location of two cases were not immediately available on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 8,578,415 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 224,906 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.