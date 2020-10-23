There have been at least 57 coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Waldo County, a Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson said Friday.

That’s up from 46 cases on Wednesday and 17 over the weekend.

The outbreak spreading through Waldo County has been linked to Brooks Pentecostal Church and its Lighthouse Christian Academy. It likely began on the weekend of Oct. 2, when between 100 and 150 people gathered for an indoor fellowship service at the church, according to the Maine CDC. Masks were available but not routinely used.

Other cases linked to that outbreak have been reported at the Captain Albert W. Stevens School in Belfast, the Ames Elementary School in Searsmont and Mount View Elementary School in Thorndike, as well as at Bayview Manor, a residential care facility in Searsport where an employee tested positive.