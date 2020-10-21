An outbreak linked to a Waldo County Pentecostal church has risen to 46 coronavirus cases.

That’s an increase from 42 cases reported on Tuesday and 32 on Monday associated with Brooks Pentecostal Church and its school, Lighthouse Christian Academy. Three individuals are now hospitalized.





Cases connected to the outbreak at the Brooks church have been discovered at Ames Elementary School in Searsmont, Captain Albert Stevens School in Belfast, Troy A. Howard Middle School in Belfast and Mount View Elementary School in Thorndike, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson Robert Long said in a statement released Wednesday.

One identified case may be associated with Bayview Manor, a residential care facility in Searsport. The facility finished its first round of testing of staff and residents with no additional positive cases detected, Long said.

Maine CDC is contacting people who might have been exposed via a connection with a school or the residential care facility, Long said.

It’s the second outbreak in Maine connected to an evangelical congregation that refused to follow the rules. Many Waldo County residents are alarmed by the spike in numbers and frustrated because the church did not follow CDC guidelines.

People who spent any time at Brooks Pentecostal or its academy since Oct. 2 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, the Maine CDC has said. Anyone who attended a “fellowship rally” that the congregation hosted between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 could have been exposed to the virus.