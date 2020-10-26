Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, will visit Bangor on Thursday to stump for his father ahead of the November election, the Trump campaign said Monday.

Trump Jr. will speak at Greenway Equipment Sales in Bangor at 5:30 p.m. The visit will be his second to the Bangor area this year after speaking at a rally in Holden in late September, where he gave a speech largely aimed at stirring the Republican base.





The president’s son is one of several surrogates the Trump campaign has sent to Maine in the last few months as Trump has put emphasis on the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which he won by 10 points in 2016.

Vice President Mike Pence stumped in Hermon last week, and Trump made a brief stop in Levant on Sunday. In his reelection campaign, Trump has made his case largely about economics, repeating messages about trade that boosted his support in Maine in 2016 while highlighting his administration’s action on fisheries.

Polling in the district has been close this year, with Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, roughly tied on average in polling over the last few months while Biden maintains a significant lead statewide.

Jill Biden, the Democratic nominee’s wife, will be visiting Maine tomorrow, though the details of that visit have not yet been announced.