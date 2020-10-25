This story will be updated.

LEVANT, Maine — President Donald Trump descended on an apple orchard in a Sunday pitch to voters in the 2nd Congressional District touting his June action to allow fishing in a national marine monument southeast of Cape Cod where few, if any, Maine fishermen fish.





More than 3,000 supporters were at the orchard to greet the president for his last-minute visit to the Bangor area just nine days before the Nov. 3 election. Arrangements appear to have come together in less than 24 hours, as Treworgy Family Orchards CEO Jon Kenerson said he received a call at about 8 p.m. Saturday night to schedule the event.

Trump arrived at the orchard here shortly before 3:40 p.m. and remained for only about 15 minutes. He walked through a barn to sign supporters’ hats, gestured to the national media to say “they have no idea what’s happening,” then made brief remarks using a bullhorn.

The visit underscored the Republican president’s fixation on the one Electoral College vote from Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which he won in a historic 2016 split of the state by 10 percentage points. He has been virtually tied with Democratic nominee Joe Biden this year in the district, though the former vice president is a heavy polling favorite to win the election.

Trump has aimed a policy and messaging blitz at Maine and its key industries this election season. He visited the state five times during his 2016 campaign and made his only official visit here in June, holding a roundtable with fishing interests in Bangor and visiting a Puritan Medical Products facility in Guilford that used federal funding to increase production of swabs used to test for the coronavirus.

The same day in June, he issued an executive order opening the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which was created by President Barack Obama to commercial fishing. The order, however, is under a legal challenge from environmentalists and though it is in the

Former President Barack Obama proclaimed the sprawling area of ocean a national monument in 2016.

“You know who it’s a monument to?” he said, referring to the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument that he opened up for fishing. “Your last president.”

“We got one section,” Trump said of his 2016 victory in Maine’s 2nd District. “Let’s get the other section.”

Earlier on Sunday, Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, that had — unlike his visit to the Bangor area — been announced days earlier.

While word about the president’s visit trickled out late, large crowds of supporters managed to turn out both at Bangor International Airport to glimpse Air Force I and at the orchard.

Outside the gates of the airport, supporters doubted that Biden actually holds the advantage that national and battleground-state polls are showing.

“I think this is amazing,” Mary Fosnougj of Oakland said. “I think it’s a telltale sign of who is really winning this thing.”

“The silent majority is speaking,” Angela Floyd of Monmouth said.

The pandemic has framed Trump’s race with Biden. The U.S. has seen the fifth-highest death rate from the virus among countries, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. More than 225,000 people have died in cases associated with the virus, which Trump and officials in his administration has downplayed at times. The president contracted the virus earlier this fall.

Three of Maine’s top Democrats — Gov. Janet Mills, Attorney General Aaron Frey, and House Speaker Sara Gideon — held a news conference ahead of Trump’s arrival in the state to blast the president’s handling of the pandemic and rally support for Biden and Gideon’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

BDN writer Abigail Curtis contributed to this report.