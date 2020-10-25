Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered by Bangor International Airport and at Treworgy Family Orchards on Sunday to await the president’s relatively impromptu visit to the area.

At Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, hundreds gathered at the sprawling farm and orchard for the president’s visit, including Dale Crafts, the Republican candidate hoping to unseat Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. More were still trickling in as the president was scheduled to land in Bangor at 2:30 p.m.





Finally on the ground here in Levant. The place is mobbed with many more in line.



Outside the Bangor International Airport gates, Terry and Betty Crouse of Palermo were among the Trump supporters hoping to glimpse Air Force I.

“We had our hopes of seeing a rally, but it’s still great to be here, with our brothers and sisters,” Terry Crouse said.

Dennis and Claire Fuller of Morrill “dropped everything and came” when they heard about the relatively impromptu presidential visit, Dennis Fuller said.

“We taped our flag to a broom handle, and here we are,” he said.

Trump’s visit is a sign that the electoral vote from Maine’s 2nd District is important to Trump, but the need goes both ways, said Dawn and Kevin Chapin of Hope.

“The thing is, we need him,” Kevin Chapin, an independent contractor, said. “When Obama was elected, work literally just got canceled. With Trump, it’s been great.”

The Trump supporters said they didn’t put much stock in polls showing Biden with an advantage headed into the final stretch before Election Day.

“Numbers are one thing, but just go anywhere to see the enthusiasm for one [candidate] versus the other,” Chapin said. “I think honestly, it’s a clear choice.”