Over the years, there has been very little debate about the bathroom habits of bears in the woods. The fact that bears take care of their essential bathroom tasks while they’re in the woods is such a proven fact, it’s become cliche.

Today, we’ll add to the things that bears do in the woods with something you might not expect: They take baths. Like real, honest-to-goodness baths.





And we’ve got the proof.

When the Bangor Daily News started soliciting the trail camera photos and videos of our readers, we didn’t necessarily expect to receive footage of a bathing black bear. But thanks to Bud Utecht, who owns Game Camera Artistry, that’s exactly what we’ve got to brighten your day. Utecht is a bit of a trail cam guru and has more than 100 cameras deployed across the state.

Today, we’ll show you a few videos of the bathing bear, including one video in which the bear is just wading into its local tub, another when it shakes off the excess water, and a third in which the bear seems to have found its own version of a rubber ducky — a branch — that it’s carrying around.

So there you have it: A bathing bear. Keep the videos and photos coming, and we’ll keep sharing ’em with BDN readers.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.